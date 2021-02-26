Oh boy.

JOHNSON: “If the Democrats allow the Republicans to bully them, or shame them or gaslight them into making this a 50/50 bipartisan committee, you’re going to get nothing but a bunch of knuckleheads like Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan who are going to sit on the community — sit on the committee and try to veer thing into studying Antifa or Black Lives Matter or something else like that and turn the whole thing into a farce. Meanwhile, people like Officer Sicknick, and Eugene Goodman, and men and women who put their lives on the line to protect everybody are going to be insulted, and dismissed, and pushed to the side. So, this might be our best option.”