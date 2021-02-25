Via Kotaku:

President Biden is getting ready to sign an executive order, one that will review the United States’ ability to get hold of certain things that it’s currently having trouble getting hold of. On the list are semiconductors, one of the main reasons behind the current PS5 (and graphics card) shortages.

As CNBC reported earlier this month, a shortage of the chips—caused by pandemic interruptions to global supply chains—is wreaking havoc across the world, from car manufacturers to hardware companies like AMD and Qualcomm, and that’s trickling on down to places like Sony and Nvidia, because you can’t build PlayStations and GeForce cards without semiconductors.

