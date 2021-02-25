Good luck figuring it out!

Via CNN:

Tax records that former President Donald Trump tried to keep secret for years are now in the hands of the New York district attorney.

Prosecutors obtained the records on Monday, just hours after the US Supreme Court denied Trump’s last-ditch effort to keep the records private, a spokesperson for the district attorney said.

The millions of pages of documents, sources say, contain Trump’s tax returns spanning from January 2011 to August 2019, as well as financial statements, engagement agreements, documents relating to the preparation and review of tax returns, and work papers and communications related to the tax returns.

Keep reading…