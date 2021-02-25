Via DailyWire:

Dr. Rachel Levine evaded questions from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday regarding Levine’s support for giving children puberty blockers and sex-change surgeries.

Levine, who is President Joe Biden’s nominee for assistant Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, fielded questions from various lawmakers during a confirmation hearing, but Paul asked especially blunt, pointed, and graphic questions.

“Genital mutilation has been nearly universally condemned,” Paul began, citing the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations Population Fund. “According to the WHO, genital mutilation is recognized internationally as a violation of human rights. Genital mutilation is considered particularly egregious because, as the WHO notes, it is nearly always carried out on minors and is a violation of the rights of children.”

