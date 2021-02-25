Via The Sun:

AL-QAEDA are set to become as dangerous as they were during the 9/11 attacks twenty years ago, an expert has claimed.

The terror cult has gained a ruthless new leader dubbed “the Sword of Revenge” – sparking fears of fresh attacks in the West.

Saif al-Adel, from Egypt, is thought to be the new chief of the terror group, and has set about recruiting hordes of ISIS fighters.

The ex-military general has been called a “brilliant and ruthless” strategist, and is expected to take over from Ayman Zawahari.

A senior British terrorism expert told the Daily Mirror: “Compared to Zawahiri he is likely to be a much more effective leader, at least so or more so even than bin Laden.”

It comes following rumours that Zawahari has died, prompting intelligence agencies to ready themselves for an “al-Qaeda rebrand”.

Zawahari took the reins from Osama bin Laden following his death in 2011, but has not been seen for years.

