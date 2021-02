Via CBR:

The iconic Mr. Potato Head toy from Hasbro is dropping the “Mr.” from its name and rebranding as simply, Potato Head.

“Culture has evolved,” Hasbro Senior Vice President and General Manager Kimberly Boyd said. “Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists—with the ‘Mr.’ and ‘Mrs.’—is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”

