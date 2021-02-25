In a world without doors and locks, who needs windows and Gates.

Via Tech Central:

Unless you’re the world’s richest person, you shouldn’t be buying bitcoin. That’s the message from Bill Gates – the third richest.

With a rally of more than 400% over the past year, bitcoin has become increasingly mainstream, and everybody including prominent investors and policy makers have been talking about it. Elon Musk’s Tesla recently invested US$1.5-billion in the cryptocurrency and said it would accept it for payments.

For Gates, it’s not something Main Street should buy into — plus it’s bad for the environment as mining the coins requires a lot of energy.

