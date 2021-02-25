Via DailyStar:

Lady Gaga’s dogwalker has been shot four times in the chest while caring for her pet French bulldogs.

Ryan Fischer was walking Gaga’s pet dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening when he was assaulted by two men.

Fischer was reportedly shot outside his home on Sierra Bonita Avenue, with the men stealing two of the singer’s dogs before fleeing the scene by car.

Police arrived at the scene to find Mr Fischer conscious but barely breathing, according to reports.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a “grave” state, Daily Mail has reported.

