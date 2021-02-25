Via The Sun:

Steve Douglass, an experienced radio interceptor and blogger named Deep Black Horizon, claims to have heard the strange transmission while recording from his arsenal of scanners.

“Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us,” the pilot said in the radio transmission, according to Fox News.

“I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast. It went right over the top of us.”

Keep reading…