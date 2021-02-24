Nor should you.

Via USA Today:

WASHINGTON – A House Republican news conference turned awkward Wednesday when Rep. Liz Cheney said Donald Trump should not be part of the GOP’s future – and did so while standing next to leaders who have been supportive of the ex-president.

Cheney dismissed Trump when asked whether he should be speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), something he is scheduled to do on Sunday.

“That’s up to CPAC,” Cheney said, adding: “I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

Cheney’s comments prompted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. – who is also appearing at CPAC, and said just seconds before that Trump has the right to speak there as well – to suddenly end the GOP leaders’ news conference.

“On that high note, thank y’all very much,” he said.

