Via DailyCaller:

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Neera Tanden has criticized Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Twitter, one person who could put an end to her Senate confirmation.

In a tweet from 2017, Tanden told Murkowski that she must be “high on your own supply” after Murkowski tweeted about lowering the corporate tax rate. Tanden needs one Republican to vote in favor of her confirmation, with the Senate split at 50-50, as Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Friday that he would oppose Tanden’s confirmation.

