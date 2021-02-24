Meanwhile India and China pour gallons of mercury and arsenic into the ocean.

Via Fox News:

President Biden hosted his first bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, where the pair pledged to strengthen their partnership and to address the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and a middle-class economic recovery.

Biden said the U.S. and Canada “doubled down” on efforts to fight climate change.

“Now that the United States is back in the Paris Agreement, we intend to demonstrate our leadership in order to spur other countries to raise their own ambitions,” Biden said during the virtual event. “Canada and the United States are going to work in lockstep to display the seriousness of our commitment at both home and abroad.”

Biden said the U.S. and Canada will launch a high-level climate ambition ministerial to align both countries’ policies and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

