Via The Hill:

A federal judge late Tuesday blocked the Biden administration’s 100-day deportation freeze, a move that comes as the White House faces criticism for not immediately rolling back the Trump administration’s controversial policies.

The Associated Press reported that U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction halting the deportation freeze.

Tipton’s move does not force the Biden administration to continue deportations at the current pace, the news service noted.

Last month, Tipton granted Texas a temporary restraining order, finding the deportation freeze violated administrative procedure.

“Texas has thus far satisfactorily demonstrated it is entitled to immediate and temporary relief from the January 20 Memorandum’s 100-day pause on removals,” he wrote in the January decision.

