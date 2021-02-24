Via DailyWire:

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) will soon introduce legislation that would begin to raise the federal minimum wage to $10 an hour.

The legislation, which has not yet been released, would gradually increase the federal minimum wage over a period of four years beginning next year and then index the minimum wage to inflation, according to a joint statement the senators released Tuesday.

“For millions of Americans, the rising cost of living has made it harder to make ends meet, but the federal minimum wage has not been increased in more than ten years,” said Romney. “Our legislation would raise the floor for workers without costing jobs and increase the federal minimum wage to $10, automatically raising it every two years to match the rate of inflation.”

