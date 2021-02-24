Via Yahoo News:

Last minute touches on a frilly white dress, a final coat of powder and it’s showtime for the Black Lives Matter-inspired collective making history at Milan Fashion Week.

After a years-long battle to improve diversity on the Italian catwalks, a group of five black designers made their on-schedule debut Wednesday by opening the women’s Fall/Winter fashion shows.

All this season’s shows are pre-recorded due to coronavirus, but AFP was given exclusive access to their preparations last week at Milan’s Circolo Filologico library, not far from the Scala.

Is opening fashion week a victory? “I’d say it’s a first step,” said Michelle Ngonmo, who chose those to include in the debut show.

She is a co-founder of the collective dubbed Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion, named after the anti-racism movement that swept the United States last year and reached Europe.

