Yup.

GRAHAM: “Number one, he will position himself as the alternative to Joe Biden. I think he will make a speech that will unify Republicans on policy. I think he’s been working the phones. I was with him all weekend. He wants us to win in 2022. And stay tuned. I think you will see, over the next couple of months, Donald Trump lead the Republican Party on policy and give us the energy we need to take back the House and the Senate. The Democrats are doing their part. If we can get behind President Trump and follow his lead, we will win in 2022. If we argue with ourselves, we are going to lose. There is no reason to lose.”