Via Texas Tribune:

Five board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas — the entity that manages and operates the electricity grid that covers much of Texas — will resign on Wednesday, according to a notice to the Public Utility Commission. A sixth has withdrawn his application to the board.

All six live outside of Texas.

Sally Talberg, board chair; Peter Cramton, vice chair; Terry Bulger, finance and audit chair; and Raymond Hepper, human resources and governance committee chair, occupy the “unaffiliated” director positions on the board, which mean they must remain independent of any business ERCOT oversees. Their resignations will be effective at the end of the board’s Wednesday meeting.

