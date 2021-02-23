Via Politico:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will support Merrick Garland’s nomination for attorney general, five years after blocking the judge’s path to the Supreme Court.

“I do,” McConnell told POLITICO Tuesday afternoon when asked if he plans to back Garland. The Kentucky Republican did not elaborate on his decision.

In 2016, McConnell, who was Senate Majority Leader at the time, declined to consider Garland’s nomination by then-President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. McConnell argued that the future of the high court seat was for the American people to decide, given that it was a presidential election year and the White House and Senate were controlled by different parties.

