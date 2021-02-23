Via FreeBeacon:

A fellow at the Quincy Institute said the charge that China is committing genocide is a “far-right” talking point, the latest pro-China comment from an isolationist think tank with a history of downplaying China’s threat to the United States.

China’s horrendous treatment of its Uighur Muslim population has led to bipartisan agreement that the Chinese government is committing genocide against the ethnic minority group. Almost no one in the West buys China’s denials—except for Joshua Landis, a nonresident fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft who cited an article from a conspiratorial, far-left website to cast doubt on the genocide designation in a now-deleted Saturday tweet.

Keep reading…