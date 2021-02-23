Via The Wrap:

Slate has indefinitely suspended Mike Pesca, host of the popular podcast “The Gist,” pending an investigation into his workplace behavior stemming from an internal debate over the use of the n-word by white people.

According to Defector, which first reported Pesca’s suspension, the action stemmed from comments Pesca made last week during a conversation about former New York Times reporter Donald McNeil, who resigned after he was accused of using the n-word and making sexist and racist comments in front of a group of high school students on a 2019 trip to Peru.

However, Slate told TheWrap that this incident was not the sole basis for Pesca’s suspension.

