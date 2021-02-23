We really dodged a bullet by preventing this imbecile from appointment to SCOTUS.

Via Fox News:

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland defended Kristen Clarke, the attorney tapped to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division, during a heated exchange with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, at his confirmation hearing on Monday.

Clarke, Biden’s nominee to serve as assistant attorney general for civil rights, drew scrutiny in recent weeks over a resurfaced 1994 letter she co-authored to the Harvard Crimson. Clarke presented the letter as a denouncement of findings in the controversial book called “The Bell Curve,” which suggested that intelligence was linked to genetics and environmental factors.

