Via TMZ:

Tiger Woods was hospitalized following a bad single-car accident in L.A. County on Tuesday morning — with officials requiring the jaws of life to free him from the vehicle.

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” officials say.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods,” officials confirmed.

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

