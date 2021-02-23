Via Fox News:

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the 31-year-old wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera, leader of a Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel, was arrested Monday in Virginia on charges related to her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

According to court documents, Coronel Aispuro is charged with participating in a conspiracy to one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, and 500 grams or more of methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the U.S.

