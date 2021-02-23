Via Newsweek:

By now, much of the world has seen New York’s Emmy-award winning governor and “COVID-19 hero” Andrew Cuomo come under fire for New York’s growing nursing home scandal. A March 25 directive forcing nursing homes to take in patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 led to the spread of the disease among New York’s most vulnerable population. And then, to cover his tracks, the Governor may have obstructed justice by suppressing life and death data from the Department of Justice; his office underestimated the number of nursing home deaths by up to fifty percent.

These actions, which Cuomo’s aid Melissa DeRosa admitted to in a call with Democratic lawmakers that I was on, implicated all of us in the governor’s cover-up. It would be the first of multiple attempts to do so.

Keep reading…