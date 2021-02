Via Fox News:

A soon-to-be dad was killed Sunday in New York after the device he was constructing for his upcoming gender-reveal party exploded, police said.

The blast occurred at a home in Liberty, N.Y., killing Christopher Pekny, 28, and injuring his brother Michael Pekny, 27, who was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, according to a statement from Major James C. Michael of the New York State Police.

