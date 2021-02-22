Via Fox News:

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, signaled Monday that the Justice Department under his leadership would “advance” the policies of the Biden administration on gun control.

During Monday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee asked Garland, “Do you support banning of certain types of firearms?”

Garland responded, “Well, as I’m sure you know, the president is a strong supporter of gun control and has been an advocate all his professional life on this question.”

