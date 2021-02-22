Via News Week:

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, welcomed the idea of former President Donald Trump organizing a new political party that his voters could join to leave the GOP.

Recent polls have shown that a significant number—if not a majority—of Republican voters would follow Trump and leave the GOP if the former president chose to form a new political party.

However, that appears to be an unlikely possibility as most Republican voters remain loyal to Trump, with those opposed to him appearing to be a relatively small minority within the political party. Steele commented on some of the recent polling and the reality facing Republican leaders during a Monday morning segment on MSNBC.

