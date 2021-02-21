Unfortunately everyone who is white is a white supremacist lol.

Via The Guardian:

At his Senate hearing on Monday, attorney general nominee Merrick Garland will pledge to prosecute “white supremacists and others” who attacked the US Capitol on 6 January, in support of Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election defeat.

The pledge was contained in Garland’s opening testimony for the session before the Senate judiciary committee, released on Saturday night.

“If confirmed,” Garland said, ‘I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on 6 January – a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government.”

