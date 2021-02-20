Via NY Post:

Members of a California school board resigned en masse after they were caught mocking parents during a public video meeting about re-opening schools shuttered during the pandemic.

All four members, including president Lisa Brizendine of the Oakley Elementary School District board, resigned Friday, according to a Fox News report.

The board members were caught on video complaining about parents who wanted teachers to return to their classrooms. Brizendine appeared to mock parents who “want their babysitters back” during the Wednesday meeting which trustees thought was private.

