Via CBS:

U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, whose son was killed and her husband wounded in an attack meant for her, says the gunman also had his sights on Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Salas reveals for the first time authorities found a dossier on Sotomayor in a locker used by her assailant, Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer who had a case before Salas and committed suicide after killing her son, Daniel. Salas appears in a Bill Whitaker report on the dramatic rise in the number of threats against federal judges in the U.S. to be broadcast Sunday, February 21, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Her son’s death sent Salas on a crusade to pass legislation that would scrub the personal information of judges off the internet. When she learned what the FBI found in the locker, she realized she was not the only one in Hollander’s sights. ”They found another gun, a Glock, more ammunition. But the most troubling thing they found was a manila folder with a workup on Justice Sonia Sotomayor,” says Salas. She says it was chilling to see a Supreme Court member in his sights. ”Who knows what could have happened? But we need to understand that judges are at risk,” she tells Whitaker. “That we put ourselves in great danger every day for doing our jobs.”

