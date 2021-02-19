Via CNBC:

The U.S. Capitol Police said Friday it has suspended six officers with pay and is looking into the behavior of more than two dozen others involved in responding to last month’s deadly Capitol riot.

Yogananda Pittman, who took over as acting chief shortly after Steven Sund resigned in the wake of the riot, “has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” spokesman John Stolnis said in a statement.

The USCP’s Office of Personal Responsibility “is investigating the actions of 35 police officers from that day,” six of whom are currently suspended with pay, the statement said.

The Jan. 6 attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump trying to overturn the results of the November election resulted in five deaths and sent a joint session of Congress scrambling for safety.

Keep reading…