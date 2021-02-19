No joke. The Kroger by me has nothing. They even ran out of Oat Milk (not that I’d buy such a thing).

Via CBS:

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On top of dealing with power outages and boil water advisories, many North Texans have been frustrated by nearly empty shelves at grocery stores across the Metroplex.

“I know it’s unnerving for customers when they come in the store and it doesn’t look like the grocery store they know and love,” said Christy Lara, director of public relations for the southern division of Tom Thumb and Albertsons. “There’s been an increase in demand, coupled with some stores that have dealt with power outages and had to [get rid of] product as a result.”

