Via NY Post:

In our increasingly digitized, secular, and ideologically polarized era, my generation — Gen Z — has overwhelmingly turned to political activism in their search for meaning. The rise of BLM protests, climate change rallies, and LGBTQ pride parades over the last half-decade have given young people a religious sense of community and a kind of spiritual mission: that of fighting for “equality” and “justice.”

On the surface, young people involved in political activism have good intentions — to fight the evils of racism, misogyny, and homophobia — and feel genuine compassion for the historically underserved. However, in the quest for “justice,” a brewing ideological radicalism and prevailing orthodoxy has swept Gen Z.

