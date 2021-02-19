Unconstitutional to make a law that explicitly targets one person. But hey whatever, it’ll get them clicks.

Via ABC:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – House Democrats have introduced a bill that would “prohibit the use of Federal funds for the commemoration of certain former Presidents, and for other purposes.”

Under House Bill 484, introduced by Democratic Representative Andre Carson of Indiana in late January, federal funds would not be allowed to be used to:

“Create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States on Federal public land, including any highway, park, subway, Federal building, military installation, street, or other Federal property.”

