Via DailyCaller:

Former president Donald Trump turned down Nikki Haley after she requested a meeting with the former president Wednesday, Politico reported.

Haley condemned Trump for inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and the two have not spoken since, according to Politico.

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” Haley said of Trump after the insurrection, according to Politico. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

