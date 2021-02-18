Via TPM:

The original tweet by Tim Pool cited an article from TIME Magazine asserting that the Democrats and their aligned activists manipulated the laws of numerous states in order to “fortify” the election in Joe Biden’s favour. Pool had asserted that this means the election was “rigged.”

Twitter shut off all retweets and replies to the tweet, asserting that there was a “risk of violence.” They cite fact-checkers who note that there is no evidence of enough electoral or voter fraud to have swung the 2020 presidential election, despite Pool never claiming that voter fraud changed the results.

