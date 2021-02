Who elected this moron the boss of us?

Via ABC:

You might get a vaccine shot in June. Or July. Hopefully by fall.

And children are definitely returning to school soon, maybe.

As for when things return to normal? Let’s not talk about that yet.

President Joe Biden and his team of top advisers, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, this week struggled to explain what most Americans should expect in the months ahead, using new dates tied to the vaccine rollout and shifting goals on school reopenings.

Keep reading…