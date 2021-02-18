Via NY Post:

Bob Dole, the 97-year-old former Republican senator and 1996 presidential candidate, announced Thursday that he is battling lung cancer.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday,” Dole said on Twitter.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” he added.

Dole represented Kansas in the US Senate from 1969 to 1996. He was the GOP leader during the final 11 years of his tenure.

