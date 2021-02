Tifa smashed the front window of a Buffalo Wild Wings last night in Seattle while people were dining inside. pic.twitter.com/w89c3Ui3PB

— CIA-Simulation Warlord πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ¦ˆπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@zerosum24) February 18, 2021