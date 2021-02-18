Obviously.

O’ROURKE: “Much of this has to do with the unique nature of our electricity grid caught in the state of Texas, where there is no incentive or mandate to have on hand additional generating capacity for extreme weather events like this one which, as you know, Nicolle, are only going to become more likely, more frequent, more intense and more deadly as the climate continue to say change thanks to our emissions, and our in, in ce of what has happened. We can’t draw down power when we need it. Also after the 2011 event with rolling blackouts through the state, they were supposed to weatherize the grid and the generation of power in Texas, and I think they did not, given what we saw over the last few days.”