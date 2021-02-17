Via Rebel News:

Elementary school children in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania were forced to celebrate “black communism” in a Black Power rally dedicated to communist Angela Davis.

Christopher Rufo, a journalist dedicated to uncovering the influence of progressive and left-wing ideology in the U.S. education system, released whistleblower documents and spoke to a school source who confirmed that fifth graders at the William D. Kelley School were forced to participate in a social studies curriculum that celebrated communism — particularly “black communism” and its luminaries like Angela Davis, for her fight against “injustice and inequality.”

The fifth graders were required to “‘describe Davis’ early life,’ reflect on her vision of social change, and ‘define communist’—presumably in favorable terms,” Rufo reported.

