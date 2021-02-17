Via Washington Examiner:

A self-styled leftist activist disavowed by Black Lives Matter leaders said he was paid tens of thousands of dollars by major media outlets that wanted to use the video footage he shot at the Capitol as he encouraged the mob during the siege on Jan. 6.

John Sullivan, founder of Insurgence USA, was indicted in early February for a host of crimes, including two felonies related to obstruction during Congress’s efforts to count and certify President Biden’s Electoral College victory over former President Donald Trump.

Video taken by the 25-year-old showed him following and encouraging Trump supporters from the entrance of the Capitol all the way to the moment when 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who attempted to climb through a window into the Speaker’s Lobby, was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer.

Keep reading…