Via DailyStar:

A letter bomb has exploded in Lidl’s German headquarters, injuring three staff members.

Wounded employees were rushed to hospital and the other 100 ordered to evacuate the building in Heilbronn, Germany.

Stimm.de reports a fleet of emergency services personnel responded to the explosion on Wednesday including a helicopter.

Following the evacuation of the building owned by Lidl GmbH & Co. KG, police cordoned off the site and those affected have been given access to pastoral care.

Police have not commented on whether the incident is linked to an explosion on Tuesday, 40 miles away in the goods receiving department of a beverage manufacturer in Eppelheim.

Keep reading…