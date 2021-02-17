Oh well!

Via NY Post:

Ghislaine Maxwell was physically abused by a jail guard during a pat down search and is “withering to a shell” behind bars, dropping weight and losing her hair, an attorney for the accused madam said in court papers filed Tuesday.

In the letter to Judge Alison Nathan, Maxwell’s attorney complained about conditions she faces at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, including sleep deprivation, inedible food and the alleged abuse by a jail guard.

The letter states Maxwell is subject to constant searches — about four per day — and surveillance by jail guards, which she claims is to make up for the Bureau of Prisons’ failure to protect her alleged cohort, Jeffrey Epstein, from killing himself in 2019.

Keep reading…