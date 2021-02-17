Via Fox News:

President Joe Biden served in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years, and then served eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president. But until he moved in last month, he said Tuesday night, he’d never been inside the presidential “residence” area of the White House.

Biden made the disclosure during a town hall event in Milwaukee, hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“I had been in the Oval Office a hundred times as vice president — more than that — every morning for the initial meetings but I had never been up in the residence,” Biden said.

