Via NY Daily News:

ALBANY — Most New Yorkers approve of the job the governor is doing to address the COVID crisis, according to a new poll from Siena College.

The survey, conducted earlier this month and released Tuesday, found that 61% of voters give the governor high marks for his management of the pandemic, down slightly from 63% in a previous poll.

However, Cuomo received mixed reviews when New Yorkers were asked about specific subjects, with 67% giving him positive grades for communicating, only 48% think he’s doing a good job with vaccine rollout and 39% think he’s not done a good job with making public all data about COVID deaths of nursing home patients.

