But…. but… Trump!

Via Daily Caller:

A petition to impeach Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reached 18,000 signatures Tuesday, state Assemblyman Kieran Lalor, who launched the petition Saturday, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Republican lawmaker started the petition in response to leaked audio of a closed door meeting between New York state Senate Democrats and Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa. During the meeting, DeRosa reportedly admitted that the state hid data involving nursing deaths from former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department in order to avoid a federal investigation.

Keep reading….