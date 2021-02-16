Including me.

Via DailyCaller:

A new Quinnipiac University poll found 75% of Republicans want former President Trump to play a prominent role in the Republican Party.

The poll released Monday, just two days after the Senate voted to acquit the former president, surveyed 1,056 adults, with only 21% of Republican respondents noting their desire for Trump to not play such an outsized role in the party moving forward. The poll was conducted between February 11 and 14, as Trump’s impeachment trial was taking place.

The survey shows Americans overall do not wish for Trump to play a prominent role in the GOP by a margin of 60-34%, with Democrats overwhelmingly at 96-3% and Independents responding at 61-32%.

