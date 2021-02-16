Via NPR:

Amy Cooper, a white dog owner who was at the center of a controversial encounter with a Black man bird-watching in New York’s Central Park last year, had her misdemeanor charge stemming from that incident dropped on Tuesday.

The woman had been facing a charge of falsely reporting an incident to police after she told them Christian Cooper, who is not related to her, threatened her and her dog. He did not.

“Given the issues at hand and Ms. Cooper’s lack of criminal background, we offered her, consistent with our position on many misdemeanor cases involving a first arrest, an alternative, restorative justice resolution,” Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi told a Manhattan judge, according to a statement provided to NPR.

The program, Illuzzi explained, is “designed not just to punish but to educate and promote community healing.”

