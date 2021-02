Via NBC:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is being shunned and scorned by relatives after voting to impeach Donald Trump, according to a letter published in The New York Times this week.

Eleven members of his family signed a letter lambasting him for his vote last month to impeach the then-president, who they defended as a Christian.

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” they wrote, accusing Kinzinger of going “against your Christian principles” and joining the “devil’s army.”

